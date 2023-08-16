CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba Brewing Company has confirmed their closed Charlotte location will be relocated to an area near the rail trail, however, it remains unclear if any employees from the closed location are being transferred or are now without a job.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Catawba Brewing Company said it will be relocating its Charlotte taproom to a soon-to-be-announced new location near the rail trail, while “bidding farewell to its Wilmington taproom.”

Queen City News asked Catawba Brewing Company if any employees from the closed Charlotte location would be moved to the new taproom or if any layoffs had been issued.

Catawba Brewing Company issued the following statement Wednesday:

“I am not at liberty to discuss anyone’s employment status. I can say that the employees are held in high regard by our retail management. I am not prepared to comment on a new location in detail at this time. When the retail team is ready to disclose more, I will be happy to update everyone,” Brand and Product Line Manager Jared Turbyfill said.

Those familiar with the situation told Queen City News this week that staff showed up for their shift on Monday, Aug. 14, and were told the Belmont neighborhood taproom was closing immediately. Customer Dominick Cianchetti started going to Catawba Brewing two years ago and became good friends with two of the managers.

“They’re distraught, as anybody would if you lose your job immediately. Like, no notice, none whatsoever,” Cianchetti said.

“From what we’ve heard, they didn’t give any notice to their employees, and it was a shock and people showed up for their shift and just saw that the doors were locked,” said Greg Walter, owner of neighboring The Royal Tot.

Made By the Water acquired Catawba Brewing Company in October 2021.

One day after the Charlotte location closed, a business owner out of Asheville claimed the company hasn’t paid her for service rendered last year.

“I do festivals, and I see them offering beer at places, and I’m like, you can offer beer, but you can’t pay your bill; That just doesn’t add up,” said Shay Brown, owner of Shay & Company.

She said Catawba Brewing wanted to honor events planned at their Asheville South Slope location through October 2022, but nothing beyond that.

“May of 2022 through October 2022, we did seven events that have not yet been paid for,” Brown said. “We have sent email after email, invoice after invoice,” she continued. “We have turned it over to our attorneys, and we are just waiting for collection.”

Emails show the correspondence between Brown and various reps with Catawba’s parent company, Made By The Water.

One states, “We are working on getting this payment out but will not be able to do so until next week at the earliest. I will let you know once payment has been sent.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

That was in February.

“I mean, we’re a small business, you know,” Brown said. “Six full-time employees and four part-time employees, and, you know, $11,000 goes a long way.”

Made By The Water CEO and Operating Partner, Alexi Sekmakas, told Queen City News, “We have an ongoing dispute over charges as they correlate to services rendered,” but said he couldn’t comment further on the disagreement.