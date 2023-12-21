CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System has announced its holiday schedule this year with a special treat for riders. Those who spot the red CATS holiday bus between now and Jan. 6, 2024, on their route will get their ride fare-free!

Have you seen the @CATSRideTransit holiday bus? CATS has circulated a holiday bus on its routes through Jan. 6, 2024. If the holiday bus shows up on your route, you’re in luck — your ride will be fare-free! pic.twitter.com/ulD7OKSAgy — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) December 20, 2023

With several holidays just around the corner, CATS service will be impacted for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The 2023 Christmas schedule is as follows:

Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-26, 2023. Regular operations will resume on December 27.

On Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

On Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

New Year’s Day Schedule:

Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024. Regular operations will resume on January 2.

On New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with no changes for the holiday.

CATS will be fare-free on New Year’s Eve.