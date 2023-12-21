CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System has announced its holiday schedule this year with a special treat for riders. Those who spot the red CATS holiday bus between now and Jan. 6, 2024, on their route will get their ride fare-free!
With several holidays just around the corner, CATS service will be impacted for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The 2023 Christmas schedule is as follows:
- Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-26, 2023. Regular operations will resume on December 27.
- On Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- On Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
New Year’s Day Schedule:
- Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed on Jan. 1, 2024. Regular operations will resume on January 2.
- On New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with no changes for the holiday.
CATS will be fare-free on New Year’s Eve.