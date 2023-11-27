CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The dedicated bus lanes will reopen on Independence Boulevard thanks to a unanimous vote Monday night to approve nearly $1 million in funding for the project

The vote means $950,000 will be used from the Charlotte Area Transit System’s Capital Projects Fund to restore the lanes. Back in February, City Council agreed to reopen the lanes for about $750,000. But the price has increased since then.

They were closed during the longer-than-expected construction of the Hawthorne Lane bridge for the Gold Line rail crossing over Independence.

The bus lanes were supposed to be converted to toll lanes, but the N.C. Department of Transportation said it doesn’t have the money for that.

On Nov. 15, CATS’ Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the budget amendment.

Mayor Vi Lyles said the lanes are vital for traveling to the uptown area.

“It’s particularly important as we talk about the far east and the ability to get to the city center,” she said Monday.

If all goes as planned, the project could be finished by the middle of next year.

CATS management firm approved

City Council approved National Express Transit to oversee the CATS bus operations.

The Illinois-based firm’s general manager will be part of the CATS management team and provide daily updates. National Express will acquire Transit Management of Charlotte and assign three managers to supervise more than 700 TMOC employees, including bus drivers, mechanics and administrative personnel.

The contract for the current bus operator, RATPDev, is up in February following a tenure riddled with safety issues. The new contract is for an initial term of three years.

National Express plans to implement a merit system for good and bad performance. Plus, a new accountability program will keep council informed.

The contract passed as part of Monday’s consent agenda.