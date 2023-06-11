CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CATS bus operators are once again asking for help for better and safer working conditions. Their latest cry for help comes after a fellow operator was involved in a shootout with a passenger on the bus.

“We are operators here in this city that deserve respect and dignity. If these buses stop, this city stops,” said former bus operator Nichelle Dunlap-Thompson.

CATS operators are not allowed to have weapons while they’re working, and that driver, identified as David Fuller, was terminated.

“Regardless of the outcome, a loss of a job or [the] potential loss of a life were the only two options,” Dunlap-Thompson said.

Dunlap-Thompson is leading the charge for operators who cannot speak for themselves. She was a driver for eight years.

She says this isn’t just an operator issue; it’s a community issue.

“Every individual that owns a business that is on a bus route in the city of Charlotte, I guarantee you if that bus stops running their sales will drop. This is about accountability. This is about every operator in our neighboring cities and our neighboring states that are going through the exact same struggle without a voice,” she said.

Attorney Ken Harris with Ken Harris and Associates is representing the drivers. He says the company stated they would make the workplace safer, and it hasn’t happened yet.

“We’ve made a call repeatedly for reforms that would serve to protect these drivers. And despite those calls for reform, we’ve continued to have incidents in the bus system that have threatened these wonderful people,” Harris said.

On Monday, CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle discussed the increased safety measures taken after the recent shooting during the transportation, planning, and development committee.

Cagle says armed and unarmed security started patrols this week. They’ve also started enhanced de-escalation and customer training.

Also, each full-size bus has two silent alarm systems if a driver cannot or doesn’t feel comfortable accessing the communications to the control center.

“What it does is change the outside signage of the vehicle to say, I need help; call 911. The second opens the line, the radio frequency, without the operator needing to press the radio mic, so it opens and it alerts the rock that there has been an open channel via the silent alarm, so they can listen in and hear what the situation is without ever having to have a two-way conversation, and they can immediately alert the appropriate authorities,” Cagle told the committee.

There were plans to hold a rally in hopes of raising awareness about the safety issues drivers are experiencing, but Harris says it was rescheduled due to logistical problems. But they will have one in the future.

“Now, every single minute is important. We do not want another incident in the Charlotte Area Transit System where a bus driver is victimized by violence,” Harris said.