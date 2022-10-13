CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CEO John Lewis announced Thursday his resignation after seven years with CATS amid months of irregular bus service and safety concerns.

Today, I made the difficult announcement to staff that I am departing CATS to pursue private sector opportunity. In my seven years with CATS, I am proud of the great work we achieved and that we showed up for the community every day. I am so thankful I had the privilege to make CATS and every employee a part of this chapter of my life, and I am excited to cheer on CATS as I continue to be a part of the Charlotte community as a transit advocate and rider John Lewis — CATS

Mayor Vi Lyles also issued a statement on Thursday following Lewis’ announcement.

I’ve known John to be a dedicated and passionate professional – someone who deeply cares for this organization and this community. I want to thank John for this service and wish him the best in his new position. The City Manager and his leadership team will provide transit customers with reliable service with a focus on improved customer service. Mayor Vi Lyles

Charlotte city leaders announced on Thursday that Lewis will officially resign on November 30, 2022. Lewis’ leadership has been under question recently following a string of shootings and violence on CATS buses, problems with contract negotiations with the union, and even daily staffing challenges.

Assistant City Manager Brent Cagle will serve as the interim leader for CATS until a permanent replacement is found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.