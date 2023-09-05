CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the sixth time in a year, a Charlotte Area Transit System train went off the tracks.

CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle says the latest derailment happened Aug. 29 around 3 a.m. when no passengers were on board the light rail train.

“It occurred in the yard at very low speed, and clear indicators are that this was operator error,” Cagle said Tuesday. “These incidences, while CATS is concerned about them and we’re looking at ways to reduce them, none of these occurred in revenue service with passengers on board.”

Cagle says the recent string of derailments is connected to new hires in rail operator positions.

“We have a very large number of operators who are new, and they’re learning,” Cagle said. “The switching of tracks is one of the more complicated movements that an operator makes.”

Cagle says the majority of derailments happened when operators switched tracks in the South End rail yard. The previous one occurred May 10, also in the rail yard.

Ken Hay, training specialist with Rail Safe Training, says proper instruction can help reinforce critical techniques and safety measures.

“With good, proper training, you can teach this rather quickly,” Hay said. “It all depends too on how diligent you are on making sure that your people are following the directions that they were given while they were trained.”

Hay says all derailments should be taken seriously.

“A derailment is a dangerous thing, whether there’s passengers on it or not. If it’s the person that is operating the switches or that’s walking around on the ground, they’re definitely at risk,” Hay said.

Cagle says the city will continue to look for ways to make transit safer.

“All of our operators are certified and have passed all of the training that is required,” Cagle said. “So we are looking at how we make those more complex, complicated maneuvers or movements easier for the operator.”

The Federal Transit Administration and the North Carolina Department of Transportation will continue investigating the official cause of the latest.