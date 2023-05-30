CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System is making adjustments to its bus routes and Gold Line streetcar beginning Monday, June 5.

Starting that day, the East-West Gold Line will operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 11:26 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:26 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.

During the adjusted hours of operation, the streetcar will operate with 20-minute frequencies from the start of service until 8:30 p.m. and with 30-minute frequencies from 8:30 p.m. until the end of service for that day. The 4-mile-long streetcar has 17 stops between Johnson C. Smith University and the Elizabeth neighborhood.

For its buses, CATS will adjust schedules on Routes 16 – South Tryon and 56 – Arrowood, in order to improve on-time performance. The LYNX Blue Line also will see minor adjustments.