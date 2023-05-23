CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deltrin Harris, the chief of CATS rail operations, has been placed on paid administrative leave, officials told QCN on Tuesday.

CATS would not comment on the reasoning behind the decision.

Harris’s LinkedIn page said he became the rail operations GM in December 2020.

A spokesperson confirmed that Victoria Johnson, a special assistant to the CEO, named Gary Lee as interim rail operations general manager while Harris is on leave.

“Mr. Lee has 25+ years of experience and has previously served as interim rail operations general manager,” the spokesperson wrote. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to his interim role.”