CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming strike, Charlotte Area Transportation System has confirmed.

It is unclear at this time what exactly the effects would be for riders, how the strike would work, and what the major sticking points are in contract negotiations.

CATS said SMART Union members voted in favor of the strike on Saturday and that the vote does not mean there will be a strike this week or next.

The next step for union members is to file the strike vote with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services with SMART International, which must happen 30 days before a strike occurs.

Under North Carolina law, CATS and the City of Charlotte is not a party to any collective bargaining agreements or negotiations, CATS says.

Contingency plans are in place including reduced workforce impacts if needed, officials said.

CATS says, “CATS staff is not involved in the negotiations and thus unable to speak on the matter, and in the interest of negotiations CATS remains supportive without participating in the process.”