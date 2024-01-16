CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte transit officials continue to work on the 22 light rail vehicles currently out of service, but it’s not for the excessive wheel-play issue.

All of the Blue Line vehicles pulled from service have been inspected for the wheel-play issue and all passed except for one train. That train will be shipped to Florida to be repaired by the manufacturer, according to a Charlotte Area Transit System spokesperson.

This work leaves roughly half of the fleet out of service.

The remaining older LRVs will be getting a wheel bearing replacement. The bearing issues were discovered after a 2022 derailment on the Blue Line near the South End Facility.

The 23 cars in service are identified with numbers in the 300s and will operate as two cars, but there may be a time you see a single car operate. It takes 20 trains to run a full day of service, and there is a plan if 20 trains are not available, as CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle told the transportation committee a week ago.

“If we found a situation where we had 19 trains available for example what we would do is send nine trains out with two cars and one train out with one car,” said Cagle.

Once again Queen City News inquired if the reduction of the fleet will affect riders. CATS officials say they don’t anticipate any problems.