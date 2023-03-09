CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS’ chief operating officer Allen Smith was placed on administrative leave without pay this week, according to a media relations spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not provide additional details regarding the situation; Smith was second in command to interim chief executive officer Brent Cagle.

QCN has reached out to CATS for additional details.