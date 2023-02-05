CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming for Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators but they’ve finally reached a labor agreement that makes them a priority.

CATS tentatively agrees to avert a strike, bus operator says

The SMART union was prepared to strike if they couldn’t reach a deal meaning CATS would be down drivers and routes for a period of time.

But after an 11-hour vote Saturday, Christy Kiser, the Assistant General Chairman of the SMART Union Local 1715 says that’s no longer in their future.

“Seniority. Some of us have been here for 30-something years, and I’ve been here for almost 26, 27 years in august. You know we get sick, they were going to take that away from us. I could lose my job because I’m sick. You know we weren’t going to give that away. We weren’t going to give that up,” Kiser said.

“We’re happy with it. They wanted to attack our seniority, our seniority is what we have its all we have. They wanted to make it a merit-based system, which would discount everything that we’ve worked for. That’s all we have,” Joseph Paglia, the General Chairperson of Local 1715 SMART Union.

The new deal works for every operator — both old and new.

Another issue was insurance. Operators weren’t able to get family insurance — with this deal, they can. But the main thing they wanted was better safety, especially after fellow operator and friend Ethan Rivera was shot and killed a year ago while driving.

“We really drew a line on the safety and that’s what we wanted to address. And we wanted to make the company understand that ‘hey, you know what we’re people, we drive, we get it.’ It wasn’t about money. It was about our safety, the working conditions.”

The new contract will expire in 2025. It’s normally a three-year contract but because it took 11 months to negotiate, operators lost time on the contract.

“We do have a contract now that going forward we can build on and it sets a great foundation. In my opinion, it’s probably the best contract that this local has ever seen,” Paglia said.

Leaders say this wouldn’t have been possible without the team behind them, helping them negotiate what’s better for everyone.

Out of 456 operators, 392 of them are members of the union, and the majority voted for better conditions today.

Stan valentine, a 21-year veteran operator says he’s ready to get back to the bus riders.

“I just want to say thank yall. We appreciate yall, we love y’all we are going give better service and we gonna work our hardest and do what we gotta do. Thank yall for supporting us.”

The details of the contract have not been released as of now. Leaders couldn’t say whether they had to make concessions but they say by show of the votes — they know everyone is happy.