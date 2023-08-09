CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is adjusting the frequency of its CityLYNX Gold Line. Starting Saturday, August 19, the time in-between rides will be increased from 20 minutes to 30 minutes.

CATS officials say this is a temporary change to better ensure the reliability and consistency of the Gold Line service.

Riders have voiced concerns about the frequency of the Gold Line, according to CATS officials. The transportation service says the disruptions are due to several factors including staffing issues and summer events.

CATS has increased its recruiting efforts with a targeted digital campaign and incentives such as sign-on bonuses.

New rail operators go through a training course that takes a minimum of 16 weeks.

CATS expects to return the CityLYNX Gold Line frequency back down to 20 minutes in the coming months when more new hires finish their training.