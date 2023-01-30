CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS operators and managers have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike, an operator familiar with the negotiations confirmed to Queen City News Monday.

A CATS driver tells Queen City News that members of the Smart Union representing the bus operators have a tentative contract in place. Details are being presented to the rank and file.

There were widespread callouts by drivers last year. Union leaders were working out disagreements with the company operating CATS buses for the City of Charlotte.

Union leaders initially filed paperwork with federal mediators to authorize a strike if there was no collective bargaining agreement deal within 30 days.

RATP Dev, a third-party, for-profit international company that handles all bus operators under the SMART union, manages CATS.

A union member previously told Queen City News that the main sticking points are wages and security.

As closed-door union negotiations continued, CATS leaders released maps that showed where the bus would run if drivers did strike. They included suspending all express routes, and buses would run less frequently. Those steps could be a significant barrier for parts of the community.

“It’s all a part of a large system; we talk about jobs, we talk about housing, if you can’t get to your job that’s an obstacle to employment like childcare, so we can’t consider these things in isolation, we have to come up with solutions that are inclusive,” Councilman Ed Driggs, chair of Transportation committee, said.

Charlotte City Council funds CATS, but beyond that, they do not make policy decisions. The Metropolitan Transit Commission is the governing body.