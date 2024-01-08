CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transportation System has been forced to pull half of its Light Rail fleet for inspections, Queen City News has learned.

It comes after abnormal movement was found on the wheels of one of its center-line cars last week. CATS leaders notified NCDOT officials and that fleet was removed.

Staff are now in the process of inspecting all wheels of trucks in the older model vehicles as a precaution. So far, they say there are enough vehicles in rotation to maintain regular service.

“This is an exemplary demonstration of a system that truly works,” said CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle said in a statement to QCN. “Staff proactively collaborated across various divisions to address the mechanical concerns, ensuring these were promptly reported to NCDOT. This is a testament to our collective effort to uphold our commitment to safety for our employees and passengers. This incident also highlights that the correct reporting processes are in place. It’s a clear reflection of our dedication to operational excellence and safety.”

CATS completed a recent inspection of wheels on C trucks of 100 and 200 series vehicles on Sunday. Staff are currently inspecting all wheels of trucks in the 300 series trains.