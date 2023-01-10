CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown is on for a possible Charlotte Area Transit System bus operator strike.

Union leaders have filed the paperwork with federal mediators to authorize a strike if there’s no collective bargaining agreement deal within 30 days.

Charlotte City Council spent the second day in a row mapping out a plan for better housing and jobs. One of the priorities for better access to jobs was adding more public transit routes.

“It’s very important, but the reality is, what real legal authority do we have?” Charlotte City Council at-large representative LaWana Mayfield asked. “The biggest challenge is that the community at large, a lot of riders don’t understand that city council has a very limited role.”

RATP Dev, a third-party, for-profit international company that handles all bus operators under the SMART union, manages CATS.

A union member tells us the main sticking points are wages and security. Chris Van Eyken, program manager at Transit Center based in New York, researches public transportation nationwide to form recommendations for sustainability.

“Operators face a lot of quality of life issues,” Van Eyken said. “Some of that is safety. We see a public that is not behaving as well on public transit. It’s not just assault; it’s also just being yelled at, spat upon, and threatened in general. It’s also very long shifts and lots of mandated OT at a lot of agencies because they’re short-staffed, requiring lots more overtime, overnight shifts, and weekend shifts.”

Van Eyken says lack of wage growth has also become a problem nationwide.

“Wages have just failed to keep up with the cost of living. So we see many cases as we see in Charlotte, where new operators only getting paid $19 an hour and folks are considering other careers,” Van Eyken said.

He says some solutions could turn things around.

“It’s not just from raising their wages,” he said. “Some are making efforts to make sure bus drivers feel safer on the bus, and this could be done in a number of ways. It’s not just a place with more security on buses, though. That’s certainly one of the tools that some agencies choose; it’s also making fare collection easier.”

As closed-door union negotiations continue, CATS leaders are releasing maps that show where the bus would run if drivers strike. They include suspending all express routes, and buses would run less frequently. Those steps could be a significant barrier for parts of the community.

“It’s all a part of a large system; we talk about jobs, we talk about housing, if you can’t get to your job that’s an obstacle to employment like childcare, so we can’t consider these things in isolation, we have to come up with solutions that are inclusive,” Councilman Ed Driggs, chair of Transportation committee, said.

Charlotte City Council funds CATS, but beyond that, they do not make policy decisions. The Metropolitan Transit Commission is the governing body. The group meets again at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25.