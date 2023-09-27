CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is suspending all LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line service on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, according to Charlotte officials.

CATS is conducting annual maintenance to improve the rail system and keep rail trips “seamless and reliable.”

Bus bridges will be in place during that weekend, and service will resume as normal at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

The City of Charlotte says the portion of the Rail Trail at the LYNX Blue Line East/West Station will also be closed starting Oct. 6 until further notice.

Riders with questions or concerns can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE (7433).