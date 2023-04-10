CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System will have two private security companies overseeing its buses, following an 8-1 vote at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday.

There will be a split contract for Strategic Security and Professional Security Services to provide armed and unarmed personnel, respectively. Councilman Braxton Winston was the only to oppose.

CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle said the agency is currently spending $7 million on security through contracted services, and the new contracts will increase that by 50 percent. Then in 2025, the city will have another planned 50 percent increase, which doubles the current figure.

Bus drivers and riders have cited concerns over safety, council members said. Drivers have been attacked and even shooting victims in recent years.

The private companies have to abide by state regulations, and PSS is led by a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police office.