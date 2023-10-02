CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding employees at gunpoint during a bank robbery Monday has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at a U.S. Bank branch on University City Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.

CMPD said a suspect armed with a gun entered the U.S. Bank branch, stole an unknown amount of cash, and then fled the scene.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Detectives said they were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which was located a short time later. After an attempt to make contact, the suspect ditched the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby building where officers then set up a perimeter.

He was taken into custody a short time later without incident, CMPD said. A gun and cash were also seized. The suspect has not yet been identified and charges are pending.

This remains an active investigation.