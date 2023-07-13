CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire in north Charlotte.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. near 3000 High Glen Drive in north Charlotte. Heavy fire was showing upon arrival, CFD said. The two-alarm fire was controlled within 70 minutes by 40-plus firefighters.

An initial investigation revealed the fire originated on the balcony of a third floor apartment, due to discarded smoking material, CFD said. About $800,000 is being estimated in damages. 10 units including 19 occupants have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

No injuries were reported.