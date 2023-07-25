CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No victims were found after CSX called in saying that a person had possibly been clipped by a train Monday night in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday.

CFD and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. just north of Monroe Road after CSX had called in advising that a train had possibly clipped a person in the area, fire officials said.

One of the engines on the scene attempted to locate a victim, but could not.