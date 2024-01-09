CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines announced it’s offering free trip changes during severe weather at several locations, including Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

“When severe weather or other uncontrollable events impact your flight and travel dates, you may be able to change your trip with no change fee,” American Airlines said.

In addition to CLT Airport, other Carolina airports that are included are AVL in Asheville, FAY in Fayetteville, GSO in Greensboro, GSP in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC, PGV in Greenville, OAJ in Jacksonville, EWN in New Bern, RDU in Raleigh, and ILM in Wilmington.

Your change fee will be waived if you meet the following qualifications:

You are traveling on an American Airlines flight

You are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

You bought your ticket by January 8, 2024

You are scheduled to travel January 9 – 10, 2024

You can travel January 9 – 15, 2024

You don’t change your origin or destination city

You rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

American Airlines said any changes must be booked by January 10, 2024, and your travel must be completed within one year of the original ticket date. AA said difference in far may apply.

As heavy rain and damaging wind makes its way across North Carolina on Tuesday, more than 80 flights have been delayed at CLT Airport, according to FlightAware. So far, 22 flights have been canceled at the Charlotte airport.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for Uptown and surrounding counties with the heaviest rainfall expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Excessive rainfall will bring the risk of flash floods to our area throughout the morning and afternoon.

Afternoon storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado. The main tornado threat will sit to our south and east but damage from straight-lined winds is much more likely.

Click here for Tuesday’s full forecast.