RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina passenger train service has adjusted its schedule to better serve fans attending Carolina Panthers games.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division announced Monday that changes will be made for four home dates at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte’s Amtrak Station is at 1914 N. Tryon St., two miles from the stadium.

Piedmont train 73 will be adjusted to an earlier departure time from Raleigh Union Station for 1 p.m. kickoffs on Oct. 1, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 24.

Customers have two options to get to Charlotte on those dates:

They can take Piedmont train 71, which stops in Cary, Durham, Greensboro and Kannapolis, to arrive in Charlotte at 9:28 a.m., or

Piedmont train 73, which will leave Raleigh Union Station early at 8:40 a.m. arriving in Charlotte at noon.

For train 73, there are stops at stations in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis.

After the game, Piedmont train 76 leaves Charlotte at 5:30 p.m., stopping in Kannapolis, Greensboro, Durham and Cary and returning to Raleigh at 8:29 p.m.

Piedmont train 78 departs Charlotte at 7:45 p.m. and stops in Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham and Cary before arriving in Raleigh at 10:52 p.m.

Visit NCByTrain.org to book your travel and for specific information on stations and train times on your date of travel.