CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new chaperone policy will be implemented for all SCarowinds events at Carowinds moving forward after ‘unruly behavior by minors’ over the weekend.

Carowinds said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, under this new policy, all general park guests who are 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park during Scarowinds event hours.

“The chaperone must present a valid photo identification with date of birth for ticket entry,” Carowinds said in a written statement. “One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 years old or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visits, and be available by phone throughout the visit.”

Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to removal from the park, Carowinds said.

“As a reminder, guests may not bring bags of any kind, including purses, backpacks, or diaper bags, into the park during Scarowinds. Guests who require health accommodations may bring a bag no larger than 4.5″ X 6.5″ containing only medically necessary items into the park. All bags will be searched prior to entry,” Carowinds said on Tuesday.

No re-entry is permitted into Scarowinds, park officials said.

The bag policy, new chaperone policy, and no re-entry policy will start at 7:00 p.m., during Scarowinds event hours.