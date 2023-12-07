CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charges have been dismissed against a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student, records confirm.

Maria Amanda Heyliger, who was an English teacher at Rocky River High School with CMS, was charged back in August with indecent liberties with a student and sexual activity with a student.

Court records confirm Thursday, Dec. 7, that all charges have been dismissed in this case due to ‘insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution.’

“At this time, the state does not have admissible evidence to prove the crime. While the victim initially spoke with police, he has not been in communication with the state and has shown no intent to assist in prosecuting the case. His testimony would be required to prove the crime. Additionally, the police have media taken as a screenshot with evidence of the crime, but no way to authenticate that media as required at trial. That media was not located on the defendant’s phone when it was ultimately searched. Without a cooperative victim and independent authenticated media, the state does not have the evidence to proceed,” records state.