CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charges have been dropped against a couple following their controversial arrests at a bus stop by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police that went viral online.

According to court records, charges filed against Christina Pierre were dropped and the hearing she had scheduled for Dec. 12 was canceled. She had previously been charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, and simple possession of marijuana.

Court documents show that her fiance, Anthony Lee, also had his charges dropped and his first court appearance set for Dec. 12 was also canceled. He had faced similar charges.

After consideration of the body-worn camera evidence and the various recorded accounts of police and civilian witnesses present, based on the totality of the circumstances, the State does not have reasonable likelihood of success at any potential trial on this matter. Prosecutor Sheena Gatehouse

In mid-November, CMPD confirmed that an officer had struck 24-year-old Pierre in the face. Police said Pierre hit an officer in the face twice and that’s when the CMPD officer hit her back.

CMPD said under state law, anyone “is allowed to use reasonable force to defend themselves.” CMPD Policy allows officers to use reasonable force to take a resisting person into custody.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Queen City News’ cameras were rolling as Pierre, her attorney, and Lee walked into CMPD Headquarters to look at the video for the first time since the controversial arrest. Videos had surfaced on social media that showed different angles and parts of the interaction at the bus stop near West Arrowood Road in the Steele Creek area.

CMPD said Pierre and Lee had been smoking marijuana in public, and that’s when officers approached the couple and the situation escalated from there.

A video posted online showing a CMPD officer hitting Pierre in the thigh multiple times while trying to arrest her went viral. CMPD said the strikes to the thigh were an approved tactic used by police to get a suspect to comply. A team of police investigators for CMPD was compiling all the facts earlier this month to understand what happened.

“We talked to people, we talked to witnesses, we talked to the officers, we look at that video not only their officer’s body-worn camera but any videos surrounding,” CMPD Lt Kevin Pietrus said. “We look at you know, photographs of injuries and it’s basically getting the entire picture, not a moment in time, but the entire picture of the entire incident.”

Currently, there’s still a hearing for a judge to release the bodycam video on Thursday, Nov. 30. Then that judge would grant a release date for the video.

