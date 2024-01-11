CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With the backdrop of Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the Queen City to discuss a crime task force and youth outreach, Charlotte’s year-in-review crime statistics for 2023 were released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Thursday.

“We’re certainly not where we want to be, but my focus has been violent crime, and violent crime is down the last two years and has not seen any significant increase, which I think is a testament to the work we do every day,” Police Chief Johnny Jennings said during a news conference from the departments Uptown Charlotte headquarters.

CMPD says overall violent crime in 2023 remained flat, and highlighted this as a success as thousands of new residents have moved to the area during the time frame.

Overall crime in 2023 jumped 23%, mainly due to property crime with Jennings highlighting auto thefts. 911 calls for service also rose 6% with 1,038,817 calls.

A 12-year-old was tragically the youngest victim of 95 total homicides in 2023, a total tally that’s sharply down 11% from 2022. “Unfortunately many of the violent crimes continue to involve juveniles,” Major Michael Ford said. Gun violence involving juveniles rose 18%.

CMPD highlighted a disturbing shooting that occurred in April and resulted in eight-year-old Olivia Velez being shot in the head. The girl survived but suffered life-altering injuries. There was a one-year-old, three-year-old, and five-year-old who were also in the home at the time of the shooting. CMPD said they believe this was a targeted shooting at a family member.

Other crimes involved an uptick in high-end auto thefts that resulted in 180 vehicles recovered, 11 guns and nearly $1 million in drugs seized, along with 800 criminal charges and 85 arrests. 180 luxury vehicles valued at over $11 million were recovered. 8,000-plus vehicles were reported stolen in 2023 in Charlotte, about 22 per day, on average.

Property crime rose 17%, mainly due to a staggering 120% surge in auto thefts with 68% (219) of the arrests involving juveniles, CMPD said. A 15-year-old boy was charged a whopping 48 times in 2023 alone and was arrested in May with two guns after crashing a vehicle after trying to flee police, CMPD said. He was arrested a whopping 17 times in 2023 and was found with a gun in every arrest, CMPD said.

“This is not a knock on the juvenile justice system or legislation, it’s just to bring attention to what we are dealing with every day,” a concerned Jennings said. “We have to ensure that we are protecting our juveniles, not just the ones that are victims, but those that are committing the crimes.”