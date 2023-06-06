CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball head coach Ron Sanchez has resigned, school officials announced on Tuesday.

“Our competitive goals are clear,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. “We are driven to regularly contend for American Athletic Conference championships and return to the NCAA Tournament. We have commenced a national search for our next head coach and are excited about the future.”

Shortly after the announcement, Tony Bennett and Virginia announced they had hired Sanchez as associate head coach.

Sanchez took over the reins in 2018 and has compiled a 72-78 record over a five-year span. Hill said a national search for the next head coach is already underway.

“I will be forever grateful to my staff, players, and the University,” Sanchez said in a statement. “I can only hope that the impact we made on our student-athletes is as strong as the impact they have made on us.”

The 49ers will enter the American Athletic Conference this fall after announcing its departure from Conference USA.

This is the latest change in coaches for the school’s athletic department. Jim Harbaugh’s assistant at Michigan, Biff Poggi, was announced as the school’s new football coach after Will Healy was relieved of his duties midseason following a 1-7 start.