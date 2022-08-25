CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New studies reveal air travel may be hurting your wallet more than you think, and Charlotte has one of the highest fare increases in the country.

A study done by a group called SmartAsset found Charlotte Douglas International Airport has the second greatest yearly airfare change, behind Westchester County.

The study revealed that Charlotte’s average ticket prices from the first quarter of 2022 have gone up an average of $102 from the first quarter of 2021, bringing the average ticket price to $382. That’s an increase of 36 percent.

“You could usually get a flight for less than 100 or right at 100. Now, they’re over $200 one way,” said traveler Barbara Cossey.

Nationally, ticket prices hovered around $328 during Q1. According to a study by Charlotte-based company LendingTree, that’s 17 percent more than last year (adjusted for inflation).

“While consumer demand is back, a lot of the people behind the scenes who make it possible for us to travel aren’t necessarily back,” said LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz.

Their study also found that airline ticket buyers are more likely to get delayed. One in five flights from January through May this year was delayed more than 15 minutes. That’s double the rate from 2020. 3.2 percent of flights were canceled altogether.

Gregory Rogers, an employee at the chocolate shop at the Charlotte Douglas baggage claim, says it’s something he sees daily.

“We get a lot of customers to come. They come to buy chocolate because their flight’s delayed. Sometimes their flights are canceled,” he said.

LendingTree’s study also revealed airline passengers traveling during the first five months of this year were 50 percent more likely to have their bags mishandled than last year.

It’s a travel fiasco Schulz says will eventually get better, but until then, traveler, beware.

“The truth is that if you’re flying anytime soon, you do need to mentally prepare yourself,” said Schulz.