CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An international agency has ranked Charlotte Douglas International Airport the seventh busiest airport in the world in a newly released report.

Airports Council International ranks as the seventh busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures and 10th in North America for passengers.

Credit: Charlotte Airport

“The rankings reflect the confidence and eagerness of passengers returning to the skies and the strength of the American Airlines hub,” Charlotte Airport CEO Haley Gentry said. “2023 is on pace to be a 100% recovery from the pandemic, one year earlier than forecasted, as we begin our busiest summer ever.”

Over 500,000 flights came in and out of Charlotte last year and the airport served 48 million passengers. That’s a 10 percent jump from 2021.

A $3 billion-plus investment is currently underway at the bustling airport to sustain and prepare for future growth.