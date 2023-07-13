CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every living, breathing creature on Earth has a story, a beginning, middle, and end, filled with moments that define what it means to be alive.

Sometimes those stories are cut short for one reason or another, but for dozens of dogs who have yet to find foster families or permanent homes, their reason for not being here anymore is simply because they took up space.

It’s a difficult reality, but one that plays out in animal shelters across the country, which includes the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Center.

For the past several months, shelter staff have been finding ways to help delay the euthanasia of animals, but those efforts have reached a breaking point.

Shelter Outreach Manager Melissa Knicely told Queen City News the shelter has no room for more dogs and has begun to run out of volunteers to foster pets at the highest risk of being put down.

She explained the euthanasia of pets several years ago was mostly due to behavior or health complications; however, that’s changed recently.

“In the last week or two, really, any behaviors were very minor, and it’s becoming more of, ‘they’ve been here for a long time. We have to make decisions,’” Knicely said.

In a dashboard breakdown of the numbers from July to July 7 shared by Knicely:

Total number of dogs in the shelter: 187 – up from 165

Total number of dogs in foster: 124 – down from 137

Total number of dogs in staycation: 26 – down from 23

Dogs waiting on Lost Kennel: 37 – up from 33

Available Kennels in Lost Dogs: 0 – down from 4

Dogs waiting on Adoption Kennel: 25 – up from 14

Available Kennels in Adoption Dog: 4 – down from 7

The shelter receives around 10 to 20 dogs over a few days, which has forced them to put some dogs down.