CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Animal shelters around Charlotte are nearing capacity, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control announced on Friday.

“Once again ACC is faced with possible euthanasia of dogs for space today and in the following days due to the amount of stray dogs coming into the shelter from our community,” the department said in a written statement.

The group said they are currently experiencing a high volume of calls for field services as well as a high intake of stray dogs.

The group is encouraging people to follow these rules if they run into a stray dog.

1. If the animal does not have any identification tag, take the dog to one of ACC’s microchip checkpoint partners to see if the animal has a microchip.

2. If the dog has a chip, call the owner and work out a way to get the dog back to the owner.

3. If the dog does not have a chip, please hold on to the dog for 24 hours. Report it as a found dog in your community and search for the dog’s owner. Chances are the dog probably lives close by, so make sure to go door-to-door to see if someone recognizes the dog, officials said.