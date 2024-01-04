MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two drug dealers received lengthy prison sentences this week after pleading guilty in a case involving an overdose death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Matthews resident Patrick Tylicki, 32, will serve 12 years and Charlotte resident Gregory Kirk, 28, will serve nearly 20 years after both men pled guilty in 2022.

Court records showed that on January 26, 2021, both men sold drugs (fentanyl) to a person who later died from an overdose. Both men knew about the death and continued to deal drugs, and ultimately were caught by undercover agents.

A warrant served on Kirk’s home unveiled approximately 10,000 units of fentanyl and 13 pounds of pot.