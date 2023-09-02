CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities have identified the suspect who was taken into custody over the weekend after a suspicious item found at The Transportation Center in uptown Charlotte prompted police to evacuate the area.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Jayden Henderson. He has been charged with assault on a government official, resisting/delaying/obstructing, and carrying a concealed weapon, CMPD announced on Tuesday.

Photo: Jayden Henderson, Mecklenburg County Jail

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in the 200 block of E. 4th Street near the Transit Center. CMPD took an armed suspect into custody, now identified as Henderson.

CMPD said Henderson had discarded a gun, knives, and other items in the area. While searching his backpack, officers located what they believed to be an explosive device.

Out of an abundance of caution, CMPD officers immediately evacuated the area and notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Bomb Squad Unit on Saturday night.

Multiple Charlotte Fire Department Units were also called and helped with securing the area.

Upon arrival, CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit was able to successfully render the package safe. CMPD K-9 Patrol Units, CMPD K-9 Airport Units, and Gaston County K-9 Units all helped with searching the area for additional suspicious devices. No additional suspicious devices were found.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.