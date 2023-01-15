CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolinas Aviation Museum will reopen later this year with a new facility and a new name.

It will now be known as the Sullenberger Aviation Museum. Leaders unveiled their progress today with a special ceremony.

Captain Sully famously navigated an emergency on the charlotte bound US Airways flight, landing in the Hudson River in 2009.



The ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ plane he piloted is one of the gems of the aviation museum. The director of the museum says it’s one of their most inspiring stories, of the importance of both human ingenuity and technological advancements.

The captain says he was originally hesitant to accept the honor of the naming rights, but he believes in the museum’s mission to inspire more people into stem careers.