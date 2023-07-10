CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte baseball stars Wyatt Hudepohl (RHP) and Cam Fisher (OF) have been taken in the fourth round of the MLB draft on Monday.

Hudepohl led the Niners in strikeouts this season with 129 of them including a mid-season performance where he struck out a program-record 17 batters. He was taken with the 123rd overall pick by the New York Mets.

Cam Fisher led Charlotte and the nation in regular season home runs (30) and was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 131st overall pick.

During the fifth round of the MLB draft, Charlotte outfielder and Ardrey Kell High School grad, Jake Cunningham, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles with the 154th pick.

Other local names to get drafted: