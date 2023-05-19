CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte brewery is paying tribute to local firefighters following their efforts battling the massive fire in SouthPark Thursday.

Protagonist Beer is temporarily changing the name of its flagship Queen Charlotte brew to The 43. The name references the 43 fire stations in the Charlotte Fire Department. In fact, the brewery on Southside Drive is closest to Station No. 43.

“It’s a small gesture to honor the unity, resilience, and support that our community represents,” the brewery wrote on its Facebook page.”

Also part of the salute this weekend, Protagonist said it is pledging to donate $1 from every pint of The 43 sold to support the brave firefighters and the fire stations in Charlotte.

“As a token of our gratitude to all who are a part of Charlotte Fire, we want to invite all firefighters to enjoy The 43 on us,” the post says. “Come by our brewery with your firefighter ID, and we’ll make sure you receive a refreshing pint and a slice of our delicious pizza as thank you for your unwavering dedication.”

“We believe in the power of coming together as a community, especially during challenging times. So this weekend, let’s join together to honor the bravery and selflessness of our local heroes- and as a community, we can make a significant impact. This weekend we raise a glass to the firefighters of Charlotte!”