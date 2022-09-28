CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cell phone thief that held up two area stores at gunpoint was sentenced this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

24-year-old Charlotte resident Rashawn Coleman will serve 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to brandishing a gun during a violent crime.

In June of 202 Belmont Police responded to calls regarding an armed robbery at a Cricket Wireless store on Park Street in Belmont. Armed with a gun, Coleman stole phones and a safe, documents showed. Two days later, Coleman did the same thing at an AT&T store on Wilkinson Blvd and fled. After the second incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police located Coleman, who attempted to flee before he was arrested a short time later, officers said.

The phones and the gun were seized.