CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Checkers held the team’s annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend.

Just 90 seconds into the match Justin Sourdif scored for the Checkers and the Teddy Bear Toss ensued.

About 4,000 stuffed animals were collected, and they will now head to various local non-profit organizations for children this holiday season.

The Checkers lost the contest, 3-2.