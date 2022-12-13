MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Charlotte, plans to expand and create at least 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million.

“North Carolina’s innovation economy continues to surge thanks to Albemarle Corporation building its research and development operations in Mecklenburg County,” Gov. Cooper said in a released statement. “Albemarle’s cutting-edge work will help bring the next generation of clean energy technology to life and create great jobs in North Carolina’s clean energy economy.”

Gov. Cooper says Albemarle Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for a variety of markets, including energy, electronics, transportation, construction, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others.

The company’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop advanced materials research, process improvement approaches, and innovations to bring to market the next generation of products in the lithium and battery markets.

Although wages for the new jobs will vary depending on position, the average salary will be around $94,000, which is above the current average wage in Mecklenburg County of $75,907.

The state and local area will enjoy an additional impact of more than $19 million each year from the new payroll, Gov. Cooper said.

“North Carolina’s momentum in electric vehicles, battery production, and related industries is truly remarkable,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “It’s a pleasure to see this latest vote of confidence in our state from a world-class company like Albemarle.”