CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With the green light from City Leaders, CMPD might be getting new high-end equipment, and low-income Charlotteans will have an easier time finding affordable housing.

More than one million dollars is now officially going towards more affordable housing—and about half a million dollars is going towards a new public safety vehicle for CMPD.

Charlotte City Council members gave CMPD their blessing to apply for a grant with the Department of Homeland Security, which if approved would award CMPD with $500,000 for a public safety vehicle called: The Rook.

The Rook can be used to respond to natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and even bomb threats.

“It’s fortified like a forklift, and the main thing that would help us to have this is if there is a situation where there might be an explosive in a car, or something like that, this vehicle would be able to safely remove that,” City staff explained.

The Council approved the Rook petition 6-2, with Council Members Lawana Slack-Mayfield and Braxton Winston voting no.

Council Members also approved $1.5 million dollars to reimburse eligible developers who are incorporating affordable housing into their development.

“We certainly don’t expect that it’s going to completely deliver because it’s a pilot, a learning environment,” Victoria Watlington (D), Charlotte City Council continued, “I’m very encouraged with what staff has done with our development community.”

Another affordable housing proposal, many expected to pass, was shot down by council members. The proposal would’ve allocated more than 22 million dollars for affordable housing, through the housing trust fund.

“This doesn’t feel very transparent. And it doesn’t feel very fair to at least, you know, not send this back to committee to either kind of run it back through the whole process and to have a council conversation and or to look at the, the need for a policy change,” said Braxton Winston (D), Charlotte City Council.

Many Council Members were hesitant because of a change made to the proposal that would increase the expenses for Council and add in a new project. Nevertheless, the majority of the council is supportive of the overall project. they just want city staff and committee to get more time to work out the kinks.

“So I think we need to reprioritize a whole lot right now because this seems to be a topic we spend an immense amount of time and don’t even make a dent in,” said Tariq Bokhari (R), Charlotte City Council.

When this proposal comes back to Council, and if they end up approving it, this money will go towards multi-family rental and home ownership affordable housing developments. All of it is contingent upon the potential renters and buyers getting a low-income tax credit award from the North Carolina housing finance agency.

Council Members also got an update on the strategic energy action plan. City staff estimated almost 60% of city buildings improved their energy performance, and got the city that much closer to meeting its goal of reaching zero-carbon sources by 2030.