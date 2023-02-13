CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The majority of Charlotte City Council agreed to start extending council terms, staggering them, and adding a new district.

In a 6-4 vote on Monday night, council members got the ball rolling to extend their terms, and the mayor’s, from two to four years. The terms would also be staggered so that all council elections won’t fall simultaneously.

But the approval of this new plan doesn’t set anything into law. That’ll be up to the voters to decide.

District 6 Council Member Tariq Bokhari doesn’t think extending terms is a good idea and doesn’t think the voters want council members to be less accountable.

“If you logically think about it, being closer to the voters, them having that accountability over us is a really important thing,” Bokhari said. “We don’t take, we all know this, whoever’s willing to say it out loud, we don’t take super controversial votes right before an election or in an election year. And that’s because people are held more accountable.”

These changes would also include adding an eighth council district. Council Member Lawana Slack Mayfield (At-Large) thinks these changes are long overdue.

“We have the political ability to put this on the ballot to let our residents of the City of Charlotte take part in voting up or down this conversation. The question is, are we finally at the place where we have the political will?” Mayfield said.

Before this new plan gets written into a referendum on the next ballot, there will be a public hearing on March 13th for community members to give their take on the potential changes.

Aside from the potential government structural changes, the Council also approved the purchase of 15 hybrid-electric buses and 15 solely electric buses for CATS. The initial expenditures for the buses, equipment, and training are around $28 million.