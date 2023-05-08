CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council could be getting one step closer to lengthening their own terms in office.

Council members are considering extending their terms, as well as the mayor’s, from two to four years, but it will ultimately be up to the voters to give this the final green light.

Monday night’s vote is the final step in the process of getting this change written into the November ballot. If Monday night’s proposal to revise the city’s current structure is passed, the changes would go before the voters to decide via a referendum in the next election.

The referendum would include the following:

Lengthening the council and mayor’s terms to four years

Staggering the terms so voters wouldn’t vote on all offices at the same time

Adding an additional council district seat

Many council members have expressed interest and support in extending council terms. Those who support it argue they can’t get enough done in two years because of the time they utilize for their campaigns.

Those who don’t support it, argue the extension of these terms could result in a lack of accountability to the voters and encourage career politicians.