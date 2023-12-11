CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called Monday’s City Council meeting into a recess not once, but twice during the public forum portion due to disruptive behavior.

Dozens of Palestinian supporters gathered in council chambers to speak publicly about the experiences of their Palestinian relatives in Gaza, and to ask councilmembers to create a resolution in support of Palestine.

The first recess was called after the mayor was unable to quiet the crowd during one of the public comments. Each speaker was given a two-minute time limit, but as one went over their allotted time, the crowd cheered over the mayor, who was trying to maintain order.

At that point, Lyles ordered a two-minute recess.

After that recess, the mayor asked two women, who were shouting over a woman speaking in support of Israel, to leave. The two women refused to leave, even after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers came to remove them.

At that point, Lyles called a second recess. This time, she moved the council meeting into another room usually reserved for pre-meeting presentation, ending public comment. CMPD officers escorted all public attendees out of the building.

“We got a message out,” said attendee Mustafa Abdoh. “There was an outcome, and we’re going to learn from this moving forward as well. And hopefully, the City Council can see that this is an important issue for our community.”

During the council’s action review meeting that occurred prior to the business meeting, the mayor warned councilmembers that they may have to evacuate if the public forum were to become unruly.

She also reminded councilmembers that they do not make political resolutions.