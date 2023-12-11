CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte City Council members will see the moments before, during and after a controversial arrest that happened on November 13th at a bus stop near South Tryon and West Arrowood Road in a closed session Tuesday afternoon.

All 11 members of the council can see the police body camera, dash camera, transport, and interview videos related to 24-year-old Christina Pierre’s arrest. Police say Pierre and her fiance Anthony Lee had just finished their shift at a nearby Bojangles. The couple sat on the bus stop bench, smoking what police say was marijuana. When police driving through the area smelled the odor, they initiated contact with Pierre and Lee. At some point, the interaction escalated, and police say Pierre punched one of the initial responding officers in the face twice. An eyewitness claims she saw the officer punch Pierre in the face.

A viral video circulating online shows four officers holding Pierre on the ground while Officer Vincent Pistone strikes her 17 times in the thigh.

In a November 15th interview, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says the video shows compliance strikes, a trained police technique.

“The public is going to say that was excessive. I understand and I get that,” Chief Jennings said. “At the same time, we want to see: how are we training? When do we say, ‘Hey, we have to move to something else similar to what we did with the taser?’”

Officer Pistone has been reassigned and all charges against Pierre and Lee have been dropped.

Chief Jennings created a Police Community Collaboration Group to review policies regarding marijuana enforcement, compliance strategies and de-escalation which Charlotte City Council at Large representative Victoria Watlington says is a step in the right direction.

“As we start to talk about compliance strikes, and how many officers does it really take? what constitutes necessary force? Those are the things we’ve got to take a look at. I’m open to re-evaluating those things,” Watlington said.

Watlington has been a part of the civil service board which evaluates new fire and police applicants in Charlotte. Within the last week, CMPD leaders defended the department’s hiring practices after former employees who administered the polygraph tests to new recruits claimed the department was hiring unqualified officers to fill massive voids.

“I will say that it was never about lowering standards, it was about casting a wider net,” Watlington said.

Recruitment and diversity has been a part of the conversation about Pierre’s arrest because the video shows five white male officers on top of a Black woman.

“Anytime you see a video like that, it shocks the public consciousness,” Watlington said. “Looking at it, I certainly felt like, wow, this seems totally egregious in this way, but again, I will wait to see the full context of the video, but it feels like there’s something we can do there.”

City council will watch a summary video of the arrest and will also have access to the individual videos in a closed session as part of the regular meeting on December 11th at 5 p.m. The public will see the video on December 12th at noon.

An attorney representing Christina Pierre says she plans to file a civil suit on behalf of her client against CMPD.