CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte City Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell was cleared of any criminal charges related to his business dealings with a local construction company, according to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

Queen City News previously reported that the legality of Mitchell’s right to serve on the council was called into question due to his business dealings with Bright Hope Construction LLC, the parent company of RJ Leeper.

Mitchell, who previously served on the Charlotte City Council, resigned to become the CEO of RJ Leeper in January 2021 and took on 25% ownership in Bright Hope Construction LLC.

He later stepped down as the CEO in 2021 and, according to him, didn’t get rid of his 25% ownership. Then he returned to city politics, re-won his old at-large seat, and was sworn in last September.

North Carolina state law says a city council member can’t own more than 10% of a company that does business with the City. Mitchell told QCN numerous times he owns 25% of RJ Leeper’s parent construction company, which frequently interacts with the City.

The District Attorney asked the NC State Bureau of Investigation to look into Mitchell’s potential ownership stake in the company and whether he violated state law.

According to investigators, the officers of Leeper Construction all told them that since his resignation in July 2021, Mitchell had “no participation in the management of the company.”

SBI agents also said there was no evidence he had received any distribution of profits from the company since his departure.

BH Capitol, the holding company for BH construction, also said Mitchell’s 25% interest in the company was terminated on March 22, 2022, after the firm foreclosed on a promissory note that required him to pay back a principal sum of $375,000.

In a report from the district attorney’s office, Merriweather said the investigation “never produced any suspicion of self-dealing, corruption, or any demonstrated intent” by Mitchell to use his public office for personal gain.

“This review of the available evidence leaves no impression that Mr. Mitchell has any ownership stake in Bright Hope Construction,” the report stated.

Merriweather concluded that there was “no basis for his prosecution” under state law.