CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston announces bid to become the next North Carolina Labor Commissioner.

“For the past six years, I’ve had the please of serving on Charlotte City Council,” Winston said in a social media video post on Saturday afternoon. “I wanted you to hear from me first: I am running to be North Carolina’s next commissioner of Labor.”

Worker safety and fair wages will be a focal point of his campaign, he said.

Josh Dobson was sworn in in 2021 and has announced he will not seek re-election.

During his tenure, Winston has remained a key cog in nearly every issue the city has faced and made headlines in 2020 when he was arrested protesting alongside nearly 70 other Queen City residents in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. He was charged with “failure to disperse upon command” during a protest on Beatties Ford Road.

Winston was also active in the aftermath of the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte in 2016.