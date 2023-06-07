CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Air Quality Alert for all of the Queen City News viewing area has been issued for the first Red Code day for Charlotte since 2017. Everyone should try to limit their time outside if possible.

This graphic is a comparison between Charlotte on a day with good conditions and Charlotte today with low air quality. The hazy skies will likely stick around over the next few days as the smoke continues to filter into the Warning Area from the wildfires out west. #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/Hebwd6RUi7 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) July 21, 2021

LATEST: Along with all of the smoke we are dealing with across the Carolinas we are tracking scattered showers and storms that will be pushing into the Carolinas later this afternoon and this evening as a cold front moves through the region. We should dry out early Thursday and expect very comfortable weather with highs around 80 and very low humidity.

Heading into the weekend we are expecting rising temperatures with highs back in the mid-80s with upper 80s with some places hitting the 90-degree mark over the weekend.

Later in the day Sunday we are tracking another front that will bring us some wet weather late Sunday into Monday. Behind the front we are expecting more upper 80s along with elevated humidity making it feel like summer across Carolinas.

SPECIAL: The smoke is even worse across the northeast with spots in New York State seeing some of their worse air quality ever. Be on the lookout for some incredible images today.