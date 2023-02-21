**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO**

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thank you for your service.

That was the message on Tuesday when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police honored one of its own after the officer was lucky enough to escape with her life during a harrowing incident last August.

Detective Lauren Ehlke was among law enforcement officials that were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order on Brenda Donahue, 68, at a home in south Charlotte on St. Croix Lane.

When officers attempted to make contact, they were immediately fired upon, and one of the bullets struck Ehlke in her body-worn camera in the chest area. The bullet was lodged in the camera, according to photos released by the department.

“Thank you Detective Ehlke for your commitment to CMPD,” a social media post read.

Law enforcement immediately began rendering aid, as can be seen by the body cam footage that was later released. “Keep breathing for me, alright,” the impassioned Ehlke pleaded, despite having just been shot at by Donahue.

Donahue was later pronounced dead after being transported to an area medical center.