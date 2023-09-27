CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte city leaders and those on the “Quality of Life” team have begun to discuss increasing some parking and traffic violations.

Many around the city believe it’s become a major safety concern, having impacted the ability for transportation services to operate effectively across the Queen City.

“If we’re going to encourage people to take alternative modes of transportation, we need to ensure car drivers don’t paralyze the proper function of our entire system,” said Krissy Oechslin, a member of the Transit Service Advisory Committee, during Wednesday evening’s meeting.

Members of the Quality of Life team have presented potential changes to ordinances, which would see an increase from $25 to $100 for certain traffic violations. Those include blocking an intersection, parking in an EV-designated spot, partially in the road, in bike lanes and along a rail line.

They are also asking for the consideration to issue multiple citations at timed parking spots.

Enforcers have seen some drivers accept a $25 fine after they went over the time allowed at that spot. Those drivers then accept their fine and leave their vehicle in place.

If approved, the new enforcement would see multiple citations being issued for every hour the vehicle is not moved.

Director of Transportation Debbie Smith stressed to city leaders that, “These are violations which cause safety or environmental concerns.”

The proposal is based on feedback the team has received from those in the community, and has been enforced in other cities.

City Council Member Dante Anderson also asked the team to look into higher penalties for repeat offenders.

“One act, and you’ve had that citation three times or four times within a six-month period,” she said. “This is just an example. I haven’t thought through the ramifications of all this. Perhaps there’s something larger that you get a larger penalty.”

Also attached to the discussion are higher penalties for 18-wheeler truck drivers who park in neighborhoods, or along the side of exit ramps, which have led to emails being sent to the city from concerned drivers.

Jack Conlan, the owner of Up Time Truck and Fleet, said he doesn’t fully agree with only increasing fines.

“These guys are living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “I’m about finding solutions.”

Up Time Truck and Fleet is one of the few businesses in Charlotte that provides safe resting spots for drivers.

Long-haul drivers have seen changes to their workflow, and are required to take breaks after driving a certain number of hours per day.

These changes force them to stop at resting sites, which are limited in the city of Charlotte, as they are in most states.

Conlan owns six of the handful of spots in the city.

“Raising the fines and things like that — yeah, I mean, that’s one way to look at things,” he said. “But I think the other thing is how do you provide unique solutions? And … right now it’s the small business owners and/or businesses that see the need and then are getting into it.”

City council members could vote on these changes in the next few months. The full meeting can be viewed here.